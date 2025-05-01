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What is the main purpose of the Stille reaction? The Stille reaction forms a new carbon-carbon bond by coupling an organostannane with a carbon halide using a palladium catalyst. What type of compounds are typically created by the Stille reaction? The Stille reaction creates conjugated compounds such as alkenes, styrenes, or biaryl compounds. What are the typical groups represented by R1 and R2 in the Stille reaction? R1 and R2 are usually vinyl, aryl, or allyl groups. What is an organostannane compound in the context of the Stille reaction? An organostannane is an organic tin compound, often written as SnR3, where R is an alkyl group like methyl, ethyl, or butyl. What role does the palladium catalyst play in the Stille reaction? The palladium catalyst facilitates the coupling process and is regenerated at the end of the reaction. What are the three major steps in the Stille reaction mechanism? The steps are oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination. What happens during the oxidative addition step of the Stille reaction? The palladium catalyst forms a complex with the carbon halide, attaching to the R1 group and the leaving group (X). Describe the transmetalation step in the Stille reaction. The R2 group from the organostannane transfers to the palladium complex, displacing the halogen to the tin. What occurs during the reductive elimination step of the Stille reaction? The final coupling product (R1-R2) is formed and the palladium catalyst is regenerated. What is the fate of the leaving group (X) in the Stille reaction? The leaving group (X) attaches to the tin structure as a byproduct after transmetalation. Why is the Stille reaction considered stereospecific when creating conjugated dienes? It retains the original E or Z configuration of vinyl groups, preserving stereochemistry in the product. What types of halides are commonly used as the carbon halide in the Stille reaction? Common leaving groups include chlorine, bromine, iodine, or triflate. What drives the formation of conjugated products in the Stille reaction? The stability of conjugated products and the palladium catalyst's tendency to reach a stable electron count drive the reaction. How does the electron count of the palladium catalyst influence the Stille reaction? The palladium catalyst seeks to reach an 18 or 16 electron count, promoting the reaction and regeneration of the catalyst. What is the basic premise of the Stille reaction mechanism? R1 from the carbon halide and R2 from the organostannane bond together, while the tin and leaving group are lost as byproducts.
Stille Reaction quiz
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