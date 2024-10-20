Summary of Protein Structure quiz Flashcards

There are four levels of protein structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary.

How many levels of protein structure are there?

The quaternary structure is considered the most complex level of protein structure.

What structural level of protein is considered the most complex?

The primary structure of proteins is stabilized by peptide bonds.

What type of bond stabilizes the primary structure of proteins?

The two main types of secondary protein structures are alpha helices and beta pleated sheets.

What are the two main types of secondary protein structures?

The tertiary structure is stabilized by hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonds, salt bridges, and disulfide bridges.

What interactions stabilize the tertiary structure of proteins?

What is the primary characteristic of the tertiary structure of proteins?

The primary characteristic of the tertiary structure is the overall shape of the folded polypeptide chain.