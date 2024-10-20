Summary of Protein Structure quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Summary of Protein Structure quiz
  • How many levels of protein structure are there?
    There are four levels of protein structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary.
  • What structural level of protein is considered the most complex?
    The quaternary structure is considered the most complex level of protein structure.
  • What type of bond stabilizes the primary structure of proteins?
    The primary structure of proteins is stabilized by peptide bonds.
  • What are the two main types of secondary protein structures?
    The two main types of secondary protein structures are alpha helices and beta pleated sheets.
  • What interactions stabilize the tertiary structure of proteins?
    The tertiary structure is stabilized by hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonds, salt bridges, and disulfide bridges.
  • What is the primary characteristic of the tertiary structure of proteins?
    The primary characteristic of the tertiary structure is the overall shape of the folded polypeptide chain.
  • What is the quaternary structure of proteins?
    The quaternary structure is the association of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein.
  • Which type of bond is unique to the tertiary structure of proteins?
    The disulfide bridge, a covalent bond, is unique to the tertiary structure of proteins.
  • What stabilizes the secondary structure of proteins?
    The secondary structure is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone atoms.
  • How do hydrophobic interactions affect protein structure?
    Hydrophobic interactions cause the peptide chain to fold, with hydrophobic portions on the interior and hydrophilic portions on the exterior.