Summary of Protein Structure quiz Flashcards
- How many levels of protein structure are there?There are four levels of protein structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary.
- What structural level of protein is considered the most complex?The quaternary structure is considered the most complex level of protein structure.
- What type of bond stabilizes the primary structure of proteins?The primary structure of proteins is stabilized by peptide bonds.
- What are the two main types of secondary protein structures?The two main types of secondary protein structures are alpha helices and beta pleated sheets.
- What interactions stabilize the tertiary structure of proteins?The tertiary structure is stabilized by hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonds, salt bridges, and disulfide bridges.
- What is the primary characteristic of the tertiary structure of proteins?The primary characteristic of the tertiary structure is the overall shape of the folded polypeptide chain.
- What is the quaternary structure of proteins?The quaternary structure is the association of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein.
- Which type of bond is unique to the tertiary structure of proteins?The disulfide bridge, a covalent bond, is unique to the tertiary structure of proteins.
- What stabilizes the secondary structure of proteins?The secondary structure is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone atoms.
- How do hydrophobic interactions affect protein structure?Hydrophobic interactions cause the peptide chain to fold, with hydrophobic portions on the interior and hydrophilic portions on the exterior.