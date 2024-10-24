Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're going to take a look at a summary of our different protein structures. Now we're going to say that proteins are very complex molecules with 4 levels of structural organization. In the first one, we're going to talk about our primary structure. Now, remember, the characteristics of our primary structure is that it's just a sequence of our amino acids.

All these amino acids are linked together or stabilized by peptide bonds. Next, we move on to our secondary structure. We're still dealing with our same peptide chain, and we're going to say this peptide chain can basically coil upon itself to create alpha helices, or it can basically orient itself to create beta pleated sheets. Now, here we're going to say the characteristics here is that it's a spatial arrangement of the polypeptide chain. Here, we're going to see that it's stabilized by the fact that we have hydrogen bonds between the backbone atoms.

Next, we move on to our tertiary structure. Here we have our hydrophobic interactions that kind of cause the peptide chain to turn in on itself, where the hydrophobic portions will be on the interior of the chain. Now, here we're going to say the overall shape of the folded polypeptide chain is the characteristic when it comes to the tertiary structure. Now, here we're going to say that it's stabilized by four non-covalent interactions and one covalent bond. The four non-covalent interactions include hydrophobic interactions, as well as hydrophilic.

So the hydrophobic portions will orient themselves on the interior of our chain, and the hydrophilic portions, which like water, would orient themselves on the outside. Now in addition to this, we'd have hydrogen bonding involved, and then our salt bridge. Our covalent bond is when we have our disulfide bridge. Finally, we'd have our quaternary structure which is the most complex level of our protein structure. We're going to say this is the association of 2 or more subunits.

So remember, just think of the quaternary structure as building on top of the tertiary structure. We'd have multiple polypeptide chains coming together to form this fully functional protein. Now, here we're going to say because it is building off of the tertiary structure, we're going to say that it's stabilized by the same interactions as in the tertiary structure. So this is what we can say in summary when it comes to organizing proteins, all the way from the primary structure up to the quaternary structure.