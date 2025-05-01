Suzuki Reaction A palladium-catalyzed process joining a carbon halide and organoboron compound to yield conjugated organic products.

Carbon Halide An organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen or triflate, serving as a key reactant.

Organoboron Compound A molecule featuring a boron atom bonded to organic groups, acting as a coupling partner.

Boronic Acid A type of organoboron compound with the structure BOH2, commonly used in coupling reactions.

Boronic Ester An organoboron compound where boron is bonded to two alkoxy groups, facilitating transmetalation.

Transition Metal Catalyst A metal complex, often palladium-based, that enables and accelerates the coupling process.