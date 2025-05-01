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Suzuki Reaction A palladium-catalyzed process joining a carbon halide and organoboron compound to yield conjugated organic products. Carbon Halide An organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen or triflate, serving as a key reactant. Organoboron Compound A molecule featuring a boron atom bonded to organic groups, acting as a coupling partner. Boronic Acid A type of organoboron compound with the structure BOH2, commonly used in coupling reactions. Boronic Ester An organoboron compound where boron is bonded to two alkoxy groups, facilitating transmetalation. Transition Metal Catalyst A metal complex, often palladium-based, that enables and accelerates the coupling process. Ligand A molecule or ion bound to a central metal atom, stabilizing and modulating its reactivity. Oxidative Addition A catalytic step where a carbon halide adds to a metal complex, increasing the metal's oxidation state. Transmetalation A process where an organic group transfers from boron to palladium, exchanging partners with a halide. Reductive Elimination A step forming the final product by coupling two organic groups and regenerating the catalyst. Conjugated Compound A molecule with alternating single and multiple bonds, enhancing stability and electronic properties. Leaving Group An atom or group, such as Cl, Br, I, or triflate, that departs from a molecule during a reaction. Catalytic Cycle A repeating sequence of steps that regenerates the catalyst, allowing continuous product formation. 18 Electron Rule A guideline stating that transition metal complexes are most stable with 18 valence electrons. Byproduct A substance formed incidentally during the main reaction, such as BY2 or halide ions.
Suzuki Reaction definitions
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