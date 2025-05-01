What two types of compounds are coupled in the Suzuki reaction? A carbon halide and an organoboron compound are coupled in the Suzuki reaction.

What is the typical catalyst used in the Suzuki reaction? A transition metal complex, usually palladium, is used as the catalyst.

Name three types of products that can be formed by the Suzuki reaction. The Suzuki reaction can form alkenes, styrenes, or biaryls.

What are the three main steps in the catalytic cycle of the Suzuki reaction? The three main steps are oxidative addition, transmetalation, and reductive elimination.

What happens during the oxidative addition step of the Suzuki reaction? The carbon halide adds to the palladium complex, bonding palladium to both the halide and the organic group.

What occurs during the transmetalation step in the Suzuki reaction? The R2 group from the organoboron compound transfers to the palladium, while the halide moves to the boron.