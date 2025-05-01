Acetamidomalonic Ester A compound featuring both amide and ester groups, serving as the starting material for synthesizing amino acids via a three-step process.

Malonic Ester Synthesis A classic method for constructing substituted acetic acids, adapted here to introduce amino groups for amino acid formation.

Enolization A process where a strong base removes an alpha hydrogen, generating a resonance-stabilized enolate intermediate.

Enolate A negatively charged intermediate formed after deprotonation at the alpha carbon, crucial for nucleophilic attack.

Alpha Carbon The central carbon atom situated between two carbonyl groups, serving as the site for deprotonation and alkylation.

Ethoxide A strong base commonly used to deprotonate the alpha carbon, initiating enolate formation.