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Synthesis of Amino Acids: Acetamidomalonic Ester Synthesis definitions

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  • Acetamidomalonic Ester
    A compound featuring both amide and ester groups, serving as the starting material for synthesizing amino acids via a three-step process.
  • Malonic Ester Synthesis
    A classic method for constructing substituted acetic acids, adapted here to introduce amino groups for amino acid formation.
  • Enolization
    A process where a strong base removes an alpha hydrogen, generating a resonance-stabilized enolate intermediate.
  • Enolate
    A negatively charged intermediate formed after deprotonation at the alpha carbon, crucial for nucleophilic attack.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The central carbon atom situated between two carbonyl groups, serving as the site for deprotonation and alkylation.
  • Ethoxide
    A strong base commonly used to deprotonate the alpha carbon, initiating enolate formation.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen, used to introduce an alkyl group to the enolate via SN2 reaction.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution where the enolate attacks the alkyl halide, displacing the halogen.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction converting esters and amides into carboxylic acids and protonated amino groups using water.
  • Decarboxylation
    A thermal process where a carboxylic acid group is removed as carbon dioxide, finalizing amino acid formation.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group produced after hydrolysis, present in the final amino acid structure.
  • Protonated Amino Group
    A positively charged nitrogen-containing group formed after amide hydrolysis, essential in amino acids.
  • Retrosynthetic Analysis
    A strategy for tracing the origins of product fragments back to starting materials to plan synthetic routes.