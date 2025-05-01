What is the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis a variation of? It is a variation of the malonic ester synthesis.

What are the three main steps in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis? The three main steps are enolization, alkylation, and hydrolysis followed by decarboxylation.

What happens during the enolization step of acetamidomalonic ester synthesis? A strong base deprotonates the alpha carbon of the acetamidomalonic ester, forming an enolate.

Which base is commonly used to deprotonate the alpha carbon in this synthesis? Ethoxide is commonly used as the strong base.

What type of reaction occurs when the enolate attacks an alkyl halide? An SN2 reaction occurs, introducing an alkyl group to the alpha carbon.

What is the purpose of the alkylation step in this synthesis? The alkylation step attaches an alkyl group to the alpha carbon of the ester.