Acid-Catalyzed Alcohol Condensation A process where two alcohols combine in the presence of acid and heat to form an ether and water.

Condensation Reaction A transformation where two smaller molecules join to create a larger molecule, often releasing a small byproduct.

Protonated Alcohol An alcohol molecule that has gained a proton from an acid, making its oxygen positively charged.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs from a molecule during a reaction, stabilizing the transition state.

SN2 Reaction A mechanism involving a single concerted step where a nucleophile attacks and a leaving group departs simultaneously.

Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed from alcohols.