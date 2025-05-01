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Acid-Catalyzed Alcohol Condensation A process where two alcohols combine in the presence of acid and heat to form an ether and water. Condensation Reaction A transformation where two smaller molecules join to create a larger molecule, often releasing a small byproduct. Protonated Alcohol An alcohol molecule that has gained a proton from an acid, making its oxygen positively charged. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs from a molecule during a reaction, stabilizing the transition state. SN2 Reaction A mechanism involving a single concerted step where a nucleophile attacks and a leaving group departs simultaneously. Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed from alcohols. Symmetrical Ether A molecule where both groups attached to the oxygen are identical, resulting from identical alcohols. Asymmetrical Ether A molecule with two different groups attached to the oxygen, requiring different synthetic methods. Williamson Ether Synthesis An alternative method for making ethers, especially useful for producing asymmetrical ethers. Catalyst A substance that speeds up a reaction without being consumed, such as acid in this synthesis. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from a molecule, often restoring neutrality or regenerating a catalyst. Hydronium Ion A positively charged ion (H3O+) acting as the acid in the condensation process. Formal Charge A calculated charge on an atom in a molecule, indicating electron distribution after bonding.
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation definitions
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Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation
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