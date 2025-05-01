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Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation definitions

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  • Acid-Catalyzed Alcohol Condensation
    A process where two alcohols combine in the presence of acid and heat to form an ether and water.
  • Condensation Reaction
    A transformation where two smaller molecules join to create a larger molecule, often releasing a small byproduct.
  • Protonated Alcohol
    An alcohol molecule that has gained a proton from an acid, making its oxygen positively charged.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs from a molecule during a reaction, stabilizing the transition state.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A mechanism involving a single concerted step where a nucleophile attacks and a leaving group departs simultaneously.
  • Ether
    A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, often formed from alcohols.
  • Symmetrical Ether
    A molecule where both groups attached to the oxygen are identical, resulting from identical alcohols.
  • Asymmetrical Ether
    A molecule with two different groups attached to the oxygen, requiring different synthetic methods.
  • Williamson Ether Synthesis
    An alternative method for making ethers, especially useful for producing asymmetrical ethers.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that speeds up a reaction without being consumed, such as acid in this synthesis.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from a molecule, often restoring neutrality or regenerating a catalyst.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A positively charged ion (H3O+) acting as the acid in the condensation process.
  • Formal Charge
    A calculated charge on an atom in a molecule, indicating electron distribution after bonding.