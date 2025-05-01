What is the definition of a condensation reaction in organic chemistry? A condensation reaction takes two smaller molecules and combines them into one larger molecule.

What is the starting material for acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? The starting materials are two alcohol molecules.

What role does acid (H3O+) play in alcohol condensation to form ethers? The acid protonates one of the alcohols, making it a good leaving group.

What type of reaction occurs when the non-protonated alcohol attacks the protonated alcohol? An SN2 reaction occurs, where the non-protonated alcohol attacks the carbon and displaces the leaving group.

What is the leaving group in acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? Water acts as the leaving group after the alcohol is protonated.

What is formed after the SN2 attack in acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? An ether is formed, along with water as a byproduct.