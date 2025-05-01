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Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation quiz

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  • What is the definition of a condensation reaction in organic chemistry?
    A condensation reaction takes two smaller molecules and combines them into one larger molecule.
  • What is the starting material for acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    The starting materials are two alcohol molecules.
  • What role does acid (H3O+) play in alcohol condensation to form ethers?
    The acid protonates one of the alcohols, making it a good leaving group.
  • What type of reaction occurs when the non-protonated alcohol attacks the protonated alcohol?
    An SN2 reaction occurs, where the non-protonated alcohol attacks the carbon and displaces the leaving group.
  • What is the leaving group in acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    Water acts as the leaving group after the alcohol is protonated.
  • What is formed after the SN2 attack in acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    An ether is formed, along with water as a byproduct.
  • Why is the acid catalyst not consumed in the alcohol condensation reaction?
    The acid is regenerated at the end of the reaction, so it acts as a catalyst and is not consumed.
  • What step regenerates the acid catalyst in the mechanism?
    Deprotonation of the newly formed ether by water regenerates the acid catalyst.
  • What type of ethers are primarily produced by acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    Symmetrical ethers are primarily produced because the same alcohol reacts with itself.
  • Why does acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation mainly yield symmetrical ethers?
    Because there is an abundance of the same alcohol, both sides of the ether have identical R groups.
  • What method is recommended for synthesizing asymmetrical ethers?
    The Williamson ether synthesis is recommended for making asymmetrical ethers.
  • What is the main limitation of acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    It mainly produces symmetrical ethers and is not suitable for making asymmetrical ethers.
  • What is the byproduct of acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    Water is the byproduct of the reaction.
  • What happens to the formal charge on the newly formed ether during the reaction?
    The formal charge is resolved by deprotonation, restoring neutrality to the ether.
  • What is the overall outcome of acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation?
    Two alcohols combine to form an ether and water, with the acid catalyst regenerated.