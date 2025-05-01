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What is the definition of a condensation reaction in organic chemistry? A condensation reaction takes two smaller molecules and combines them into one larger molecule. What is the starting material for acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? The starting materials are two alcohol molecules. What role does acid (H3O+) play in alcohol condensation to form ethers? The acid protonates one of the alcohols, making it a good leaving group. What type of reaction occurs when the non-protonated alcohol attacks the protonated alcohol? An SN2 reaction occurs, where the non-protonated alcohol attacks the carbon and displaces the leaving group. What is the leaving group in acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? Water acts as the leaving group after the alcohol is protonated. What is formed after the SN2 attack in acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? An ether is formed, along with water as a byproduct. Why is the acid catalyst not consumed in the alcohol condensation reaction? The acid is regenerated at the end of the reaction, so it acts as a catalyst and is not consumed. What step regenerates the acid catalyst in the mechanism? Deprotonation of the newly formed ether by water regenerates the acid catalyst. What type of ethers are primarily produced by acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? Symmetrical ethers are primarily produced because the same alcohol reacts with itself. Why does acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation mainly yield symmetrical ethers? Because there is an abundance of the same alcohol, both sides of the ether have identical R groups. What method is recommended for synthesizing asymmetrical ethers? The Williamson ether synthesis is recommended for making asymmetrical ethers. What is the main limitation of acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? It mainly produces symmetrical ethers and is not suitable for making asymmetrical ethers. What is the byproduct of acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? Water is the byproduct of the reaction. What happens to the formal charge on the newly formed ether during the reaction? The formal charge is resolved by deprotonation, restoring neutrality to the ether. What is the overall outcome of acid-catalyzed alcohol condensation? Two alcohols combine to form an ether and water, with the acid catalyst regenerated.
Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation quiz
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