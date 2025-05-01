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Alkane Halogenation Radical-based process introducing halogens to otherwise unreactive alkanes, enabling further functionalization. Organometal Molecule featuring a direct bond between carbon and a metal, often generating a strong nucleophile. Alkylation Formation of new carbon-carbon bonds by attaching an alkyl group, typically using organometals and alkyl halides. Zaitsev Elimination Reaction favoring double bond formation at the more substituted carbon, promoted by small, strong bases. Hofmann Elimination Reaction favoring double bond formation at the less substituted carbon, promoted by bulky bases. Markovnikov Addition Addition reaction where the new group attaches to the more substituted carbon of a double bond. Anti-Markovnikov Addition Addition reaction where the new group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond. Grignard Organometallic reagent containing magnesium, used for forming carbon-carbon bonds via nucleophilic attack. Alkyl Halide Organic molecule with a halogen atom bonded to an sp3 carbon, serving as a common electrophile. Sodium Alkynide Strong nucleophile formed from a terminal alkyne and sodium, useful for chain extension in synthesis. Hydroboration Addition of boron and hydrogen across a double bond, yielding anti-Markovnikov alcohols after oxidation. Radical Reaction Mechanism involving species with unpaired electrons, crucial for selective halogenation and anti-Markovnikov additions. Functional Group Migration Strategy for relocating a functional group within a molecule using alternating elimination and addition steps. Small Strong Base Reagent like NaNH2 or NaH, favoring elimination towards more substituted positions in Zaitsev eliminations. Bulky Base Reagent such as LDA or t-Butoxide, favoring elimination towards less substituted positions in Hofmann eliminations.
Synthetic Cheatsheet definitions
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