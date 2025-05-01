Alkane Halogenation Radical-based process introducing halogens to otherwise unreactive alkanes, enabling further functionalization.

Organometal Molecule featuring a direct bond between carbon and a metal, often generating a strong nucleophile.

Alkylation Formation of new carbon-carbon bonds by attaching an alkyl group, typically using organometals and alkyl halides.

Zaitsev Elimination Reaction favoring double bond formation at the more substituted carbon, promoted by small, strong bases.

Hofmann Elimination Reaction favoring double bond formation at the less substituted carbon, promoted by bulky bases.

Markovnikov Addition Addition reaction where the new group attaches to the more substituted carbon of a double bond.