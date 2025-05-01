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Synthetic Cheatsheet definitions

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  • Alkane Halogenation
    Radical-based process introducing halogens to otherwise unreactive alkanes, enabling further functionalization.
  • Organometal
    Molecule featuring a direct bond between carbon and a metal, often generating a strong nucleophile.
  • Alkylation
    Formation of new carbon-carbon bonds by attaching an alkyl group, typically using organometals and alkyl halides.
  • Zaitsev Elimination
    Reaction favoring double bond formation at the more substituted carbon, promoted by small, strong bases.
  • Hofmann Elimination
    Reaction favoring double bond formation at the less substituted carbon, promoted by bulky bases.
  • Markovnikov Addition
    Addition reaction where the new group attaches to the more substituted carbon of a double bond.
  • Anti-Markovnikov Addition
    Addition reaction where the new group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond.
  • Grignard
    Organometallic reagent containing magnesium, used for forming carbon-carbon bonds via nucleophilic attack.
  • Alkyl Halide
    Organic molecule with a halogen atom bonded to an sp3 carbon, serving as a common electrophile.
  • Sodium Alkynide
    Strong nucleophile formed from a terminal alkyne and sodium, useful for chain extension in synthesis.
  • Hydroboration
    Addition of boron and hydrogen across a double bond, yielding anti-Markovnikov alcohols after oxidation.
  • Radical Reaction
    Mechanism involving species with unpaired electrons, crucial for selective halogenation and anti-Markovnikov additions.
  • Functional Group Migration
    Strategy for relocating a functional group within a molecule using alternating elimination and addition steps.
  • Small Strong Base
    Reagent like NaNH2 or NaH, favoring elimination towards more substituted positions in Zaitsev eliminations.
  • Bulky Base
    Reagent such as LDA or t-Butoxide, favoring elimination towards less substituted positions in Hofmann eliminations.