What is the first step required to functionalize an unreactive alkane in organic synthesis? The first step is alkane halogenation, typically using a radical reaction like Br2 over heat to add a halogen as a functional group.

What type of reaction is used to add a halogen to an alkane? A radical reaction, such as using Br2 with heat, is used to halogenate an alkane.

What is an organometal, and why is it important in synthesis? An organometal is a molecule containing a carbon-metal bond, and it is important because it acts as a strong nucleophile for forming new carbon-carbon bonds.

Which two organometals are commonly used for chain extension in organic synthesis? Sodium alkynides and Grignard reagents are commonly used organometals for chain extension.

What is the main electrophile used with organometals to form new carbon-carbon bonds? Alkyl halides are the main electrophiles used with organometals to form new carbon-carbon bonds.

How can you move a functional group from one position to another within a molecule? By performing alternating elimination and addition reactions, you can move a functional group to a different position in the molecule.