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Tert-Butyl Ether A bulky ether group attached to oxygen, rendering alcohols unreactive during synthesis steps involving strong bases. Protecting Group A temporary modification of a functional group to prevent unwanted reactions during multi-step synthesis. Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation A process where an alcohol reacts with an alkene in the presence of acid to form an ether. Isobutylene A four-carbon alkene with a double bond, commonly used to introduce tert-butyl groups onto alcohols. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during the protonation of an alkene in ether synthesis. Markovnikov Rule A principle stating that protonation occurs at the carbon yielding the most stable carbocation during addition reactions. Deprotonation The removal of a proton (H⁺) from a molecule, often restoring neutrality after a reaction step. Alkanide A strong base derived from an alkane, reactive with alcohols but unreactive with ethers. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, often used in SN2 reactions. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, displacing a leaving group in one step. Deprotection The process of removing a protecting group to regenerate the original functional group, typically using mild acid. Equilibrium A state in a reversible reaction where the forward and reverse processes occur at equal rates. Sulfuric Acid A strong acid commonly used as a catalyst in the formation and removal of protecting groups.
t-Butyl Ether Protecting Groups definitions
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