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t-Butyl Ether Protecting Groups definitions

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  • Tert-Butyl Ether
    A bulky ether group attached to oxygen, rendering alcohols unreactive during synthesis steps involving strong bases.
  • Protecting Group
    A temporary modification of a functional group to prevent unwanted reactions during multi-step synthesis.
  • Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation
    A process where an alcohol reacts with an alkene in the presence of acid to form an ether.
  • Isobutylene
    A four-carbon alkene with a double bond, commonly used to introduce tert-butyl groups onto alcohols.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during the protonation of an alkene in ether synthesis.
  • Markovnikov Rule
    A principle stating that protonation occurs at the carbon yielding the most stable carbocation during addition reactions.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton (H⁺) from a molecule, often restoring neutrality after a reaction step.
  • Alkanide
    A strong base derived from an alkane, reactive with alcohols but unreactive with ethers.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, often used in SN2 reactions.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, displacing a leaving group in one step.
  • Deprotection
    The process of removing a protecting group to regenerate the original functional group, typically using mild acid.
  • Equilibrium
    A state in a reversible reaction where the forward and reverse processes occur at equal rates.
  • Sulfuric Acid
    A strong acid commonly used as a catalyst in the formation and removal of protecting groups.