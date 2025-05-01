Tert-Butyl Ether A bulky ether group attached to oxygen, rendering alcohols unreactive during synthesis steps involving strong bases.

Protecting Group A temporary modification of a functional group to prevent unwanted reactions during multi-step synthesis.

Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation A process where an alcohol reacts with an alkene in the presence of acid to form an ether.

Isobutylene A four-carbon alkene with a double bond, commonly used to introduce tert-butyl groups onto alcohols.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during the protonation of an alkene in ether synthesis.

Markovnikov Rule A principle stating that protonation occurs at the carbon yielding the most stable carbocation during addition reactions.