What is the purpose of using a tert-butyl ether protecting group in organic synthesis? It converts alcohols into less reactive ethers, preventing unwanted reactions during intermediate steps.

What reaction is commonly used to form tert-butyl ethers from alcohols? Acid-catalyzed alkoxylation is used, involving an alcohol and isobutylene.

Why are ethers less reactive than alcohols in organic reactions? Ethers do not participate in as many reactions as alcohols, making them more stable and less reactive.

What molecule is used to react with alcohols to form tert-butyl ethers? Isobutylene, a four-carbon hydrocarbon with a double bond, is used.

What is the first step in the mechanism for tert-butyl ether formation? The double bond of isobutylene is protonated, forming a Markovnikov carbocation.

How does the alcohol participate in the tert-butyl ether formation mechanism? The alcohol attacks the carbocation formed from protonated isobutylene.