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What is the purpose of using a tert-butyl ether protecting group in organic synthesis? It converts alcohols into less reactive ethers, preventing unwanted reactions during intermediate steps. What reaction is commonly used to form tert-butyl ethers from alcohols? Acid-catalyzed alkoxylation is used, involving an alcohol and isobutylene. Why are ethers less reactive than alcohols in organic reactions? Ethers do not participate in as many reactions as alcohols, making them more stable and less reactive. What molecule is used to react with alcohols to form tert-butyl ethers? Isobutylene, a four-carbon hydrocarbon with a double bond, is used. What is the first step in the mechanism for tert-butyl ether formation? The double bond of isobutylene is protonated, forming a Markovnikov carbocation. How does the alcohol participate in the tert-butyl ether formation mechanism? The alcohol attacks the carbocation formed from protonated isobutylene. What is the role of the conjugate acid in the tert-butyl ether formation mechanism? It deprotonates the intermediate, stabilizing the molecule and forming the ether. Why is the tert-butyl ether protecting group useful when strong bases like alkanides are present? The ether is unreactive to strong bases, so only other functional groups react, allowing selective synthesis. What type of reaction can occur with an alkyl halide when a tert-butyl ether protecting group is present? An SN2 reaction can occur with the alkyl halide, while the ether remains protected. What is the advantage of using protecting groups in organic synthesis? They allow selective reactions by protecting sensitive functional groups from unwanted interactions. How is the tert-butyl ether protecting group removed after the desired reaction? It is removed by adding mild acid (e.g., H QSO4 and water), which deprotects the ether. What does 'deprotect' mean in the context of protecting groups? Deprotect means removing the protecting group to restore the original functional group, such as an alcohol. Is the protection and deprotection process reversible? Yes, the process is reversible and typically exists in equilibrium. What is the sequence of steps when using a tert-butyl ether protecting group in synthesis? First, protect the alcohol; second, perform the desired reaction; third, deprotect using acid and water. Why must you know when to use a protecting group in synthesis problems? Because synthesis often requires protecting sensitive groups to achieve the desired product without side reactions.
t-Butyl Ether Protecting Groups quiz
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