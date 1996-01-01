Tautomerization quiz #1 Flashcards

What occurs during a tautomeric shift in ketones or aldehydes, and what are the resulting tautomers called?

During a tautomeric shift in ketones or aldehydes, the location of a pi bond and a hydrogen atom are switched, resulting in the formation of constitutional isomers called tautomers. The two main tautomers are the keto tautomer (which resembles the original carbonyl structure) and the enol tautomer (which features a vinyl alcohol, with an alcohol group directly attached to a double bond).