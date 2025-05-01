Octet Rule Guideline where main group elements seek 8 valence electrons to mimic noble gas stability.

Transition Metal Element found in groups 3 to 12, often forming complexes with variable electron counts.

18 Electron Rule Stability principle where transition metal complexes are most stable with 18 valence electrons.

16 Electron Rule Guideline where certain transition metal complexes, especially with palladium or nickel, are stable with 16 electrons.

Valence Electron Electron in the outermost shell, crucial for bonding and determining chemical reactivity.

Noble Gas Configuration Electron arrangement resembling that of noble gases, associated with maximum stability.