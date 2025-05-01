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Octet Rule Guideline where main group elements seek 8 valence electrons to mimic noble gas stability. Transition Metal Element found in groups 3 to 12, often forming complexes with variable electron counts. 18 Electron Rule Stability principle where transition metal complexes are most stable with 18 valence electrons. 16 Electron Rule Guideline where certain transition metal complexes, especially with palladium or nickel, are stable with 16 electrons. Valence Electron Electron in the outermost shell, crucial for bonding and determining chemical reactivity. Noble Gas Configuration Electron arrangement resembling that of noble gases, associated with maximum stability. s Orbital Spherical atomic orbital capable of holding up to 2 electrons, contributing to electron count. p Orbital Dumbbell-shaped atomic orbital, each set holding up to 6 electrons, important in electron counting. d Orbital Set of five orbitals in transition metals, collectively holding up to 10 electrons. Electron Count Total number of electrons assigned to a metal complex, used to predict stability. Main Group Element Element in groups 1A to 8A, typically following the octet rule for stability. Palladium Transition metal frequently forming stable complexes with 16 valence electrons in catalysis. Nickel Transition metal known for stable 16-electron complexes, especially in organic reactions.
The 18 and 16 Electron Rule definitions
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