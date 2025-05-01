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The 18 and 16 Electron Rule definitions

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  • Octet Rule
    Guideline where main group elements seek 8 valence electrons to mimic noble gas stability.
  • Transition Metal
    Element found in groups 3 to 12, often forming complexes with variable electron counts.
  • 18 Electron Rule
    Stability principle where transition metal complexes are most stable with 18 valence electrons.
  • 16 Electron Rule
    Guideline where certain transition metal complexes, especially with palladium or nickel, are stable with 16 electrons.
  • Valence Electron
    Electron in the outermost shell, crucial for bonding and determining chemical reactivity.
  • Noble Gas Configuration
    Electron arrangement resembling that of noble gases, associated with maximum stability.
  • s Orbital
    Spherical atomic orbital capable of holding up to 2 electrons, contributing to electron count.
  • p Orbital
    Dumbbell-shaped atomic orbital, each set holding up to 6 electrons, important in electron counting.
  • d Orbital
    Set of five orbitals in transition metals, collectively holding up to 10 electrons.
  • Electron Count
    Total number of electrons assigned to a metal complex, used to predict stability.
  • Main Group Element
    Element in groups 1A to 8A, typically following the octet rule for stability.
  • Palladium
    Transition metal frequently forming stable complexes with 16 valence electrons in catalysis.
  • Nickel
    Transition metal known for stable 16-electron complexes, especially in organic reactions.