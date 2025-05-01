What rule do main group elements typically follow to achieve stability? Main group elements typically follow the octet rule, aiming for 8 electrons to achieve a noble gas configuration.

Which elements are exceptions to the octet rule among main group elements? Hydrogen and helium are exceptions to the octet rule.

What rule is used to indicate the stability of transition metal complexes? The 18 electron rule is used to indicate the stability of transition metal complexes.

How is the number 18 derived in the 18 electron rule? It is the sum of the maximum electrons that s (2), p (6), and d (10) orbitals can hold, totaling 18.

What is the most stable electron count for many transition metal complexes? The most stable electron count for many transition metal complexes is 18 electrons.

Which transition metals commonly follow the 16 electron rule in catalyzed reactions? Palladium and nickel commonly follow the 16 electron rule in catalyzed reactions.