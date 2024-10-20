Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Citric Acid Cycle quiz Flashcards

The Citric Acid Cycle quiz
1/10
  • How many electrons are released in each turn of the TCA cycle?
    Each turn of the TCA cycle releases a total of 8 electrons, with 6 from NADH and 2 from FADH2.
  • What is the first phase of the Citric Acid Cycle?
    The first phase of the Citric Acid Cycle is citrate formation, where oxaloacetate reacts with acetyl CoA to form citrate.
  • Which high-energy molecules are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle?
    The Citric Acid Cycle produces NADH, FADH2, and ATP as high-energy molecules.
  • What type of reaction occurs in the conversion of citrate to isocitrate?
    The conversion of citrate to isocitrate involves an isomerization reaction.
  • How many NADH molecules are produced in one turn of the Citric Acid Cycle?
    One turn of the Citric Acid Cycle produces 3 NADH molecules.
  • What is the role of FAD in the Citric Acid Cycle?
    FAD acts as an electron carrier, being reduced to FADH2 during the conversion of succinate to fumarate.
  • What is the final product regenerated at the end of the Citric Acid Cycle?
    Oxaloacetate is regenerated at the end of the Citric Acid Cycle.
  • Which reaction in the Citric Acid Cycle produces ATP?
    ATP is produced during the hydrolysis reaction where succinyl CoA is converted to succinate.
  • What is the significance of decarboxylation in the Citric Acid Cycle?
    Decarboxylation reactions release carbon dioxide and are crucial for the oxidation steps in the cycle.
  • How many FADH2 molecules are produced in two turns of the Citric Acid Cycle?
    Two turns of the Citric Acid Cycle produce 2 FADH2 molecules.