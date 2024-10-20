The Citric Acid Cycle quiz Flashcards
The Citric Acid Cycle quiz
- How many electrons are released in each turn of the TCA cycle?Each turn of the TCA cycle releases a total of 8 electrons, with 6 from NADH and 2 from FADH2.
- What is the first phase of the Citric Acid Cycle?The first phase of the Citric Acid Cycle is citrate formation, where oxaloacetate reacts with acetyl CoA to form citrate.
- Which high-energy molecules are produced during the Citric Acid Cycle?The Citric Acid Cycle produces NADH, FADH2, and ATP as high-energy molecules.
- What type of reaction occurs in the conversion of citrate to isocitrate?The conversion of citrate to isocitrate involves an isomerization reaction.
- How many NADH molecules are produced in one turn of the Citric Acid Cycle?One turn of the Citric Acid Cycle produces 3 NADH molecules.
- What is the role of FAD in the Citric Acid Cycle?FAD acts as an electron carrier, being reduced to FADH2 during the conversion of succinate to fumarate.
- What is the final product regenerated at the end of the Citric Acid Cycle?Oxaloacetate is regenerated at the end of the Citric Acid Cycle.
- Which reaction in the Citric Acid Cycle produces ATP?ATP is produced during the hydrolysis reaction where succinyl CoA is converted to succinate.
- What is the significance of decarboxylation in the Citric Acid Cycle?Decarboxylation reactions release carbon dioxide and are crucial for the oxidation steps in the cycle.
- How many FADH2 molecules are produced in two turns of the Citric Acid Cycle?Two turns of the Citric Acid Cycle produce 2 FADH2 molecules.