So in our continued discussion of the summary of the citric acid cycle, let's take a look at the numbers involved with some of these high energy molecules. Now remember, one glucose will help us to have 2 Acetyl CoA's being involved in terms of this process. Now, we're going to say here that reactions 3 and 4 of phase b, remember this is phase b here, help us to make NADH. So reaction 3 makes 1 NADH. Reaction 4 makes 1 NADH.

But remember, we have 2 runs of this cycle. So, yes, reactions 3 and 4 give us 2 NADH's, but again, we can do one more turn of the citric acid cycle. That gives us a total of 4 NADH's that are produced. Then we're gonna say here, that when it comes to phase c, that is reactions 5 to 8.

We're gonna say here that one turn of the citric acid cycle produces 1 ATP, or we do 2 turns. Right? So that's 2 ATPs that we'd make. We're gonna say here for FADH 2 , each turn makes 1 FADH 2 through reaction 6 where we go from succinate to fumarate, but it happens twice so that's 2. Then remember, NAD+ oxidizes malate to oxaloacetate in reaction 8, but it happens twice, so this is 2 as well.

Alright. Now, here, if we add up everything, again, we're starting out with 2 Acetyl CoA's. In terms of ATP, we make 2 ATPs through the 2 turns of the citric acid cycle. We make 2 FADH 2 s from the 2 turns of the citric acid cycle, and then we're gonna say, phase b makes 4 NADH's total, and then phase c makes 2 NADHs total. So adding those together, that's a total of 6 NADHs that are produced.