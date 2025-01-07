Hey everyone. So let's take a look at the Citric acid summary. Here we're going to say the Citric acid cycle degrades Acetyl groups to produce carbon dioxide and high energy molecules. Now, when we say high energy molecules, we're referring to NADH, FADH2, and ATP. Now, here we have some memory tools to help us remember how many of these will be produced, where they're produced.
So let's take a look at memory tool number 1. Here it says, Krebs Cycle is a big crab. Remember when it comes to the Krebs Cycle or the Citric Acid Cycle, we have phases a, b, and c. Next, we have memory tool 2. Here we say there are 4 owls and 1 sea hawk in a circus ring.
So here, what does exactly mean? Well, for owls, there are 4 oxidation reactions that occur within the citric acid cycle. And these oxidation reactions involve NADH and FADH2. Here we say 1 c Hawk. 1 c, c here is referring to the letter c, which is phase c of the citric acid cycle.
In phase c, this is where we have a hydrolysis reaction occurring. Hydrolysis helps to create ATP. And when we talk about a circus ring we're talking about the cyclic nature of the citric acid cycle. Now, here we're going to say that there are 4 oxidation reactions total between phases b and c each one has 2. So we have 2 oxidation reactions each in phases b and c, and then we're gonna say oxidation reactions yield, NADH and FADH2.
Next, we're going to say hydrolysis reactions. Again, we said earlier, yield ATP. So, either just a couple of memory tools that'll help us remember what's going on in terms of the Citric Acid Cycle or Krebs Cycle. We have phases a, b, and c. We have 4 oxidation reactions.
2 of them happening in phase b. 2 of them happening in phase c. We have one hydrolysis reaction happening within phase c of the citric acid cycle. Now, remember oxidation reactions help to yield NADH and FADH2, and hydrolysis helps to yield ATP.