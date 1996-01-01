Heck Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

Which types of compounds cannot be directly prepared by a Heck reaction, based on the requirements for the carbon halide and alkene components?

Compounds that cannot be directly prepared by a Heck reaction include those where the required carbon halide is not a vinyl, aryl, or benzyl halide, or where the alkene is highly substituted or lacks electron-withdrawing groups. The Heck reaction is most effective with non-substituted or mono-substituted alkenes containing electron-withdrawing groups, and with carbon halides that have good leaving groups such as chlorine, bromine, iodine, or triflate. Highly substituted alkenes or those without electron-withdrawing groups generally do not yield products efficiently in the Heck reaction.