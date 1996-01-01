Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

27. Transition Metals

Heck Reaction

Heck Reaction

Heck Reaction Example 1

Heck Reaction

Heck Reaction Example 2

Determine the product from the following Heck Reaction.

Predict the product formed from the following intramolecular Heck reaction.

Using ethyl-2-butenoate as your starting material, prepare the following compound by a Heck reaction. 

Heck Reaction Mechanism

Heck Reaction Mechanism

Heck Reaction Mechanism Example 1

