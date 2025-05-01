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Electromagnetic Spectrum A continuum of electromagnetic radiation encompassing all wavelengths and frequencies, including visible and UV regions relevant to this technique. Visible Light Region The portion of the spectrum, 400–800 nm, detectable by the human eye, adjacent to the UV region in this analysis. UV Region The segment of the spectrum from 200–400 nm, just beyond visible light, crucial for examining electronic transitions in organic molecules. Frequency A measure, typically in Hertz, directly proportional to energy and inversely proportional to wavelength in this context. Wavelength The distance between successive peaks of electromagnetic waves, measured in nanometers for this technique. Energy A property of electromagnetic radiation that increases with frequency and decreases with wavelength in this context. Spectrophotometer An apparatus combining a UV light source, monochromator, and detector to measure absorption across wavelengths. Monochromator A device within the spectrophotometer that filters and selects specific wavelengths for analysis. Detector A component that records the intensity of light after passing through a sample, generating the absorption spectrum. Absorption The process measured as light passes through a sample, indicating how much energy is taken up at each wavelength. Lambda Max The wavelength at which a compound exhibits maximum absorption, characteristic of its electronic structure. Conjugated Pi Bonds Alternating single and multiple bonds in organic molecules, enabling absorption in the UV-Vis region. Conjugation A structural feature involving alternating pi and single bonds, increasing absorption wavelength in this technique. UV-Vis Spectrum A graphical output showing absorption versus wavelength, used to analyze electronic transitions in molecules.
The UV-Vis Spectroscopy definitions
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