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The UV-Vis Spectroscopy definitions

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  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    A continuum of electromagnetic radiation encompassing all wavelengths and frequencies, including visible and UV regions relevant to this technique.
  • Visible Light Region
    The portion of the spectrum, 400–800 nm, detectable by the human eye, adjacent to the UV region in this analysis.
  • UV Region
    The segment of the spectrum from 200–400 nm, just beyond visible light, crucial for examining electronic transitions in organic molecules.
  • Frequency
    A measure, typically in Hertz, directly proportional to energy and inversely proportional to wavelength in this context.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive peaks of electromagnetic waves, measured in nanometers for this technique.
  • Energy
    A property of electromagnetic radiation that increases with frequency and decreases with wavelength in this context.
  • Spectrophotometer
    An apparatus combining a UV light source, monochromator, and detector to measure absorption across wavelengths.
  • Monochromator
    A device within the spectrophotometer that filters and selects specific wavelengths for analysis.
  • Detector
    A component that records the intensity of light after passing through a sample, generating the absorption spectrum.
  • Absorption
    The process measured as light passes through a sample, indicating how much energy is taken up at each wavelength.
  • Lambda Max
    The wavelength at which a compound exhibits maximum absorption, characteristic of its electronic structure.
  • Conjugated Pi Bonds
    Alternating single and multiple bonds in organic molecules, enabling absorption in the UV-Vis region.
  • Conjugation
    A structural feature involving alternating pi and single bonds, increasing absorption wavelength in this technique.
  • UV-Vis Spectrum
    A graphical output showing absorption versus wavelength, used to analyze electronic transitions in molecules.