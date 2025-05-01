Electromagnetic Spectrum A continuum of electromagnetic radiation encompassing all wavelengths and frequencies, including visible and UV regions relevant to this technique.

Visible Light Region The portion of the spectrum, 400–800 nm, detectable by the human eye, adjacent to the UV region in this analysis.

UV Region The segment of the spectrum from 200–400 nm, just beyond visible light, crucial for examining electronic transitions in organic molecules.

Frequency A measure, typically in Hertz, directly proportional to energy and inversely proportional to wavelength in this context.

Wavelength The distance between successive peaks of electromagnetic waves, measured in nanometers for this technique.

Energy A property of electromagnetic radiation that increases with frequency and decreases with wavelength in this context.