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Thioacetal A compound formed by replacing the oxygen atoms in an acetal with sulfur atoms from thiols, often used as a protecting group. Acetal A functional group where two alkoxy groups are bonded to the same carbon, commonly formed from aldehydes or ketones and alcohols. Thiol An organic molecule containing an –SH group, analogous to alcohols but with sulfur replacing oxygen. Dithiol A molecule containing two –SH groups, often used to create cyclic thioacetals. Lewis Acid A substance that accepts an electron pair, such as BF3, crucial for catalyzing thioacetal formation. BF3 A strong Lewis acid, boron trifluoride, commonly used to catalyze the formation of thioacetals. Bronsted Lowry Acid A proton donor, typically used in acetal formation but not preferred for thioacetals. Protecting Group A chemical group temporarily added to mask a functional group, preventing unwanted reactions during synthesis. Raney Nickel A finely divided nickel-aluminum alloy serving as a strong reducing agent, especially for thioacetal reduction. Reduction A chemical process involving the gain of hydrogen or loss of sulfur, as seen when thioacetals are converted to alkanes. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon resulting from the complete reduction of a carbonyl group via thioacetal and Raney nickel. Resonance Structure A way of representing delocalized electrons within molecules, important in the mechanism of thioacetal formation. Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the starting point for thioacetal formation.
Thioacetal definitions
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 1 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 2 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 3 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 4 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 5 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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Imine vs Enamine - Part 6 of 6
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 1 of 3
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 3 of 3
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