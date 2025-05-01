Thioacetal A compound formed by replacing the oxygen atoms in an acetal with sulfur atoms from thiols, often used as a protecting group.

Acetal A functional group where two alkoxy groups are bonded to the same carbon, commonly formed from aldehydes or ketones and alcohols.

Thiol An organic molecule containing an –SH group, analogous to alcohols but with sulfur replacing oxygen.

Dithiol A molecule containing two –SH groups, often used to create cyclic thioacetals.

Lewis Acid A substance that accepts an electron pair, such as BF3, crucial for catalyzing thioacetal formation.

BF3 A strong Lewis acid, boron trifluoride, commonly used to catalyze the formation of thioacetals.