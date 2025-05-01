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Thioacetal definitions

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  • Thioacetal
    A compound formed by replacing the oxygen atoms in an acetal with sulfur atoms from thiols, often used as a protecting group.
  • Acetal
    A functional group where two alkoxy groups are bonded to the same carbon, commonly formed from aldehydes or ketones and alcohols.
  • Thiol
    An organic molecule containing an –SH group, analogous to alcohols but with sulfur replacing oxygen.
  • Dithiol
    A molecule containing two –SH groups, often used to create cyclic thioacetals.
  • Lewis Acid
    A substance that accepts an electron pair, such as BF3, crucial for catalyzing thioacetal formation.
  • BF3
    A strong Lewis acid, boron trifluoride, commonly used to catalyze the formation of thioacetals.
  • Bronsted Lowry Acid
    A proton donor, typically used in acetal formation but not preferred for thioacetals.
  • Protecting Group
    A chemical group temporarily added to mask a functional group, preventing unwanted reactions during synthesis.
  • Raney Nickel
    A finely divided nickel-aluminum alloy serving as a strong reducing agent, especially for thioacetal reduction.
  • Reduction
    A chemical process involving the gain of hydrogen or loss of sulfur, as seen when thioacetals are converted to alkanes.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon resulting from the complete reduction of a carbonyl group via thioacetal and Raney nickel.
  • Resonance Structure
    A way of representing delocalized electrons within molecules, important in the mechanism of thioacetal formation.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the starting point for thioacetal formation.