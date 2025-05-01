Thiol A molecule resembling an alcohol but with sulfur replacing oxygen, featuring a notably acidic hydrogen atom.

Sulfur An element larger than oxygen, leading to increased acidity and unique reactivity in organic compounds.

Alcohol A compound with an -OH group, structurally similar to thiols except for the presence of oxygen instead of sulfur.

Acidity A property enhanced by larger atomic size, making hydrogen atoms easier to remove from certain molecules.

Thiolate A nucleophilic anion formed by deprotonating a thiol, characterized by a negative charge on sulfur.

Base A substance that removes an acidic hydrogen from a molecule, facilitating the formation of nucleophiles.