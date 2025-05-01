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Thiol A molecule resembling an alcohol but with sulfur replacing oxygen, featuring a notably acidic hydrogen atom. Sulfur An element larger than oxygen, leading to increased acidity and unique reactivity in organic compounds. Alcohol A compound with an -OH group, structurally similar to thiols except for the presence of oxygen instead of sulfur. Acidity A property enhanced by larger atomic size, making hydrogen atoms easier to remove from certain molecules. Thiolate A nucleophilic anion formed by deprotonating a thiol, characterized by a negative charge on sulfur. Base A substance that removes an acidic hydrogen from a molecule, facilitating the formation of nucleophiles. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge, capable of attacking electrophilic centers in organic reactions. Sulfide A compound analogous to an ether, but with sulfur replacing the oxygen atom in the linkage. Ether A molecule with an oxygen atom connecting two alkyl groups, serving as a reference for sulfide structure. SN2 Mechanism A reaction pathway involving a single concerted step with backside attack, leading to substitution at a saturated carbon. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen attached to an alkyl group, serving as an electrophile in substitution reactions. Disulfide A symmetrical molecule featuring two sulfur atoms bonded together, formed from thiolates and halogens. Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, acting as an oxidant in disulfide synthesis. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution or elimination reaction.
Thiol Reactions definitions
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Thiol Reactions
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
6 problems
Topic
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Sulfide Oxidation
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
1 problem
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 1 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 2 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 3 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 4 of 4
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