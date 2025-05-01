What is the main structural difference between a thiol and an alcohol? A thiol has a sulfur atom in place of the oxygen atom found in an alcohol.

Why are thiols more acidic than alcohols? Thiols are more acidic because sulfur is larger than oxygen, making it easier to lose a proton.

What is formed when a thiol is deprotonated by a base? A thiolate ion is formed, which is a sulfur atom with a negative charge.

What type of reaction does a thiolate ion undergo with a primary or secondary alkyl halide? It undergoes an SN2 reaction to form a sulfide.

Why can't a thiolate ion perform an SN2 reaction with a tertiary alkyl halide? Tertiary alkyl halides are too sterically hindered for SN2 reactions to occur.

What is the sulfur analog of an ether called? It is called a sulfide.