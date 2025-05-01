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What is the main structural difference between a thiol and an alcohol? A thiol has a sulfur atom in place of the oxygen atom found in an alcohol. Why are thiols more acidic than alcohols? Thiols are more acidic because sulfur is larger than oxygen, making it easier to lose a proton. What is formed when a thiol is deprotonated by a base? A thiolate ion is formed, which is a sulfur atom with a negative charge. What type of reaction does a thiolate ion undergo with a primary or secondary alkyl halide? It undergoes an SN2 reaction to form a sulfide. Why can't a thiolate ion perform an SN2 reaction with a tertiary alkyl halide? Tertiary alkyl halides are too sterically hindered for SN2 reactions to occur. What is the sulfur analog of an ether called? It is called a sulfide. What is the first step in both sulfide and disulfide synthesis from a thiol? The first step is deprotonation of the thiol by a base to form a thiolate ion. What reagent is used to synthesize a disulfide from a thiolate ion? A diatomic halogen, such as Br2, is used. Describe the initial interaction between a thiolate ion and a diatomic halogen in disulfide synthesis. The thiolate attacks one halogen atom, forming a sulfur-halogen intermediate and releasing a halide ion. What happens after the sulfur-halogen intermediate is formed in disulfide synthesis? A second thiolate ion attacks the sulfur, displacing the halide and forming a disulfide. What is the typical product of disulfide synthesis using the same thiolate twice? A symmetrical disulfide is formed. What is the role of the base in thiol reactions? The base deprotonates the thiol, generating the nucleophilic thiolate ion. What is the leaving group in the SN2 reaction between a thiolate and an alkyl halide? The halide ion (such as Br− or Cl−) is the leaving group. Why are thiolate ions considered good nucleophiles? Thiolate ions are good nucleophiles because the negative charge on sulfur is less tightly held due to its larger size. What is the main organic product when a thiolate reacts with Br2 and then with another thiolate? The main organic product is a disulfide, where two sulfur atoms are bonded together.
Thiol Reactions quiz
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