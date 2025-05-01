Transesterification Process where alkyl groups on an ester are exchanged with those from an alkoxide, often under basic conditions.

Ester Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group, commonly involved in substitution reactions.

Alkoxide Negatively charged ion formed by deprotonating an alcohol, acts as a nucleophile in substitution reactions.

Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often denoted as R or R'.

Base Catalysis Acceleration of a chemical reaction by a base, which increases nucleophilicity and facilitates group exchange.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl compound, forming new products.