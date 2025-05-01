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Transesterification Process where alkyl groups on an ester are exchanged with those from an alkoxide, often under basic conditions. Ester Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group, commonly involved in substitution reactions. Alkoxide Negatively charged ion formed by deprotonating an alcohol, acts as a nucleophile in substitution reactions. Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often denoted as R or R'. Base Catalysis Acceleration of a chemical reaction by a base, which increases nucleophilicity and facilitates group exchange. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution Reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl compound, forming new products. Tetrahedral Intermediate Transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the carbon. Equilibrium State in which forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, leading to a constant mixture of products and reactants. Product Mixture Resulting combination of different compounds formed when multiple possible substitutions occur during a reaction. Methoxide Alkoxide ion derived from methanol, often used to avoid product complexity in methyl ester reactions. Ethoxide Alkoxide ion derived from ethanol, can introduce product diversity if used with a methyl ester. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, influencing the outcome of the reaction. Consistency Maintaining identical alkyl groups in both ester and alkoxide to prevent formation of multiple ester products. Substitution Replacement of one group in a molecule with another, central to the mechanism of transesterification.
Transesterification definitions
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Transesterification
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