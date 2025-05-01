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Transesterification definitions

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  • Transesterification
    Process where alkyl groups on an ester are exchanged with those from an alkoxide, often under basic conditions.
  • Ester
    Organic compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to an alkoxy group, commonly involved in substitution reactions.
  • Alkoxide
    Negatively charged ion formed by deprotonating an alcohol, acts as a nucleophile in substitution reactions.
  • Alkyl Group
    Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often denoted as R or R'.
  • Base Catalysis
    Acceleration of a chemical reaction by a base, which increases nucleophilicity and facilitates group exchange.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    Reaction mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl compound, forming new products.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    Transient structure formed when a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents around the carbon.
  • Equilibrium
    State in which forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, leading to a constant mixture of products and reactants.
  • Product Mixture
    Resulting combination of different compounds formed when multiple possible substitutions occur during a reaction.
  • Methoxide
    Alkoxide ion derived from methanol, often used to avoid product complexity in methyl ester reactions.
  • Ethoxide
    Alkoxide ion derived from ethanol, can introduce product diversity if used with a methyl ester.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, influencing the outcome of the reaction.
  • Consistency
    Maintaining identical alkyl groups in both ester and alkoxide to prevent formation of multiple ester products.
  • Substitution
    Replacement of one group in a molecule with another, central to the mechanism of transesterification.