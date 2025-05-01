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Transesterification quiz

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  • What is transesterification in organic chemistry?
    Transesterification is the reaction where an ester reacts with an alkoxide, resulting in the exchange of alkyl groups between the ester and the alkoxide.
  • What happens when an ester is exposed to an alkoxide with a different alkyl group?
    A mixture of esters is formed, each containing different alkyl groups, which complicates the product mixture.
  • Why is it problematic to use an alkoxide with a different alkyl group than the ester?
    It leads to the formation of multiple ester products, making the reaction mixture complex and difficult to purify.
  • How can you avoid forming a mixture of esters during transesterification?
    By using an alkoxide with the same alkyl group as the ester, you prevent the formation of mixed products.
  • What is the result of transesterification when the ester and alkoxide have the same alkyl group?
    The reaction occurs but does not change the ester, making the process unnoticeable.
  • What is the key mechanistic step in base-catalyzed transesterification?
    The key step is nucleophilic acyl substitution, where the alkoxide attacks the ester, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.
  • What intermediate is formed during the transesterification mechanism?
    A tetrahedral intermediate is formed after the alkoxide attacks the ester carbonyl carbon.
  • What determines which alkoxide group is expelled in the transesterification mechanism?
    Either alkoxide group can be expelled, leading to the formation of different ester products.
  • What is the consequence of accidentally using ethoxide instead of methoxide with a methyl ester?
    Both ethyl and methyl esters will be produced, resulting in a mixture of products.
  • Why is consistency in the alkyl groups of the ester and alkoxide important?
    Consistency prevents the formation of mixed esters and simplifies the reaction outcome.
  • What type of reaction is transesterification classified as?
    Transesterification is a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction.
  • What happens to the ester product if the R groups of the ester and alkoxide are identical?
    No observable change occurs in the ester product, even though the reaction takes place.
  • What is the main purpose of using an alkoxide with the same R group as the ester?
    It ensures that the ester structure remains unchanged and prevents product complexity.
  • What is the effect of equilibrium in base-catalyzed transesterification with different alkyl groups?
    Equilibrium causes continuous exchange of alkyl groups, resulting in a blend of esters with different alkyl groups.
  • What is the practical advice for performing transesterification reactions in the lab?
    Always use an alkoxide with the same alkyl group as the ester to avoid unwanted product mixtures.