Back
What is transesterification in organic chemistry? Transesterification is the reaction where an ester reacts with an alkoxide, resulting in the exchange of alkyl groups between the ester and the alkoxide. What happens when an ester is exposed to an alkoxide with a different alkyl group? A mixture of esters is formed, each containing different alkyl groups, which complicates the product mixture. Why is it problematic to use an alkoxide with a different alkyl group than the ester? It leads to the formation of multiple ester products, making the reaction mixture complex and difficult to purify. How can you avoid forming a mixture of esters during transesterification? By using an alkoxide with the same alkyl group as the ester, you prevent the formation of mixed products. What is the result of transesterification when the ester and alkoxide have the same alkyl group? The reaction occurs but does not change the ester, making the process unnoticeable. What is the key mechanistic step in base-catalyzed transesterification? The key step is nucleophilic acyl substitution, where the alkoxide attacks the ester, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. What intermediate is formed during the transesterification mechanism? A tetrahedral intermediate is formed after the alkoxide attacks the ester carbonyl carbon. What determines which alkoxide group is expelled in the transesterification mechanism? Either alkoxide group can be expelled, leading to the formation of different ester products. What is the consequence of accidentally using ethoxide instead of methoxide with a methyl ester? Both ethyl and methyl esters will be produced, resulting in a mixture of products. Why is consistency in the alkyl groups of the ester and alkoxide important? Consistency prevents the formation of mixed esters and simplifies the reaction outcome. What type of reaction is transesterification classified as? Transesterification is a nucleophilic acyl substitution reaction. What happens to the ester product if the R groups of the ester and alkoxide are identical? No observable change occurs in the ester product, even though the reaction takes place. What is the main purpose of using an alkoxide with the same R group as the ester? It ensures that the ester structure remains unchanged and prevents product complexity. What is the effect of equilibrium in base-catalyzed transesterification with different alkyl groups? Equilibrium causes continuous exchange of alkyl groups, resulting in a blend of esters with different alkyl groups. What is the practical advice for performing transesterification reactions in the lab? Always use an alkoxide with the same alkyl group as the ester to avoid unwanted product mixtures.
Transesterification quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Transesterification
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
4 problems
Topic
Johnny
Lactones, Lactams and Cyclization Reactions
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny