What is transesterification in organic chemistry? Transesterification is the reaction where an ester reacts with an alkoxide, resulting in the exchange of alkyl groups between the ester and the alkoxide.

What happens when an ester is exposed to an alkoxide with a different alkyl group? A mixture of esters is formed, each containing different alkyl groups, which complicates the product mixture.

Why is it problematic to use an alkoxide with a different alkyl group than the ester? It leads to the formation of multiple ester products, making the reaction mixture complex and difficult to purify.

How can you avoid forming a mixture of esters during transesterification? By using an alkoxide with the same alkyl group as the ester, you prevent the formation of mixed products.

What is the result of transesterification when the ester and alkoxide have the same alkyl group? The reaction occurs but does not change the ester, making the process unnoticeable.

What is the key mechanistic step in base-catalyzed transesterification? The key step is nucleophilic acyl substitution, where the alkoxide attacks the ester, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.