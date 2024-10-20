Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis quiz Flashcards
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis quiz
- Which of the following statements are true regarding triglycerides?Triglycerides can undergo hydrolysis to produce glycerol and fatty acids or carboxylate anions, depending on whether the reaction is acid-catalyzed or base-catalyzed.
- What is saponification in the context of triglycerides?Saponification is the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides, resulting in glycerol and carboxylate anions, which are salts of fatty acids.
- What are the products of acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides?Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides produces glycerol and three fatty acids.
- What role does sodium hydroxide play in saponification?Sodium hydroxide acts as a base in saponification, leading to the formation of solid soap from triglycerides.
- How does the mechanism of base-catalyzed hydrolysis proceed?The mechanism involves nucleophilic attack by hydroxide ion, loss of the leaving group, and proton transfer, forming carboxylate anions.
- What is the difference between solid and liquid soap production in saponification?Solid soap is produced using sodium hydroxide, while liquid soap is produced using potassium hydroxide.
- What is the role of hydronium ion in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis?Hydronium ion protonates the carbonyl oxygen, facilitating nucleophilic attack and subsequent hydrolysis of ester bonds.
- What is the significance of the NAS mechanism in triglyceride hydrolysis?NAS, or Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution, is the mechanism followed in both acid and base-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides.
- What are the steps involved in acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of triglycerides?The steps include proton transfer, nucleophilic attack, loss of leaving group, and deprotonation, resulting in carboxylic acids.
- How does enzymatic hydrolysis of triglycerides differ from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis?Enzymatic hydrolysis uses the enzyme lipase under milder conditions to produce glycerol and fatty acids, similar to acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.