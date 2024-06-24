32. Lipids
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 1
Video duration:1m
2
example
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Example 1
Video duration:2m
3
ProblemProblem
The salt of a fatty acid has its ending of “ic acid” changed to “ate”. Based on this information provide the name of the salt created from the following saponification reaction.
A
Potassium Laurate
B
Sodium Oleate
C
Potassium Myristate
D
Potassium Lactate
4
concept
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 2
Video duration:3m
5
concept
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 3
Video duration:3m
6
example
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Example 2
Video duration:1m
7
ProblemProblem
Provide the common name of the fatty acids produced from the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following triacylglycerol.
A
Palmitoleic acid
B
Lauric acid
C
Palmitic acid
D
Myristic acid
8
concept
Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis Concept 4
Video duration:5m
9
ProblemProblem
Propose a possible mechanism for the following reaction.
Video duration:6m
10
ProblemProblem
An optically inactive triacylglycerol molecule undergoes base-catalyzed hydrolysis to produce 1 glycerol molecule, 1 mole of laurate and 2 moles of myristate. Determine the structure of the triacylglycerol molecule.
Video duration:2m
