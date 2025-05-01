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Triacylglycerol A molecule with a glycerol backbone and three fatty acids joined by ester linkages, serving as a major energy storage form. Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol forming the backbone to which fatty acids attach in certain lipid molecules. Fatty Acid A long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxyl group, varying in length and saturation, attached to glycerol in lipids. Ester Linkage A covalent bond formed between a hydroxyl group and a carboxyl group, connecting fatty acids to glycerol. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images in molecules. Adipose Tissue A specialized connective tissue in animals where energy is stored as fat. Phosphoglyceride A lipid similar to triacylglycerol but with two fatty acids and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol. Saturated Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with only single bonds, allowing tight packing and resulting in higher melting points. Unsaturated Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain containing one or more double bonds, causing kinks and looser molecular packing. Intermolecular Forces Attractive interactions between molecules, influencing melting points and physical states of substances. Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, affected by molecular structure and interactions. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in unsaturated fatty acids. Fats Mixtures of triacylglycerols from animals, typically solid at room temperature due to saturated fatty acids. Oils Mixtures of triacylglycerols from plants, usually liquid at room temperature due to unsaturated fatty acids. Glycerolipid A lipid class featuring fatty acid chains attached to a glycerol backbone, including triacylglycerols and phosphoglycerides.
Triacylglycerols definitions
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