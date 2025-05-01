Triacylglycerol A molecule with a glycerol backbone and three fatty acids joined by ester linkages, serving as a major energy storage form.

Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol forming the backbone to which fatty acids attach in certain lipid molecules.

Fatty Acid A long hydrocarbon chain with a carboxyl group, varying in length and saturation, attached to glycerol in lipids.

Ester Linkage A covalent bond formed between a hydroxyl group and a carboxyl group, connecting fatty acids to glycerol.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images in molecules.

Adipose Tissue A specialized connective tissue in animals where energy is stored as fat.