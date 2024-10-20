Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers quiz Flashcards
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers quiz
- Which of the following describes stereoisomers?Stereoisomers are molecules with the same molecular formula and connectivity but different shapes.
- What is the Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD) used for?IHD is used to determine differences in hydrogen atoms, helping identify different molecular structures.
- How do constitutional isomers differ from stereoisomers?Constitutional isomers have the same molecular formula but different connectivity, while stereoisomers have the same connectivity but different shapes.
- What is the relationship between conformers and stereoisomers?Conformers differ only by rotation around a sigma bond, whereas stereoisomers have fixed distinct shapes.
- What is the significance of cis and trans orientations in stereoisomers?Cis and trans orientations indicate different shapes in stereoisomers despite having the same connectivity.
- How can you determine if two molecules are different compounds?If two molecules have different molecular formulas, they are considered different compounds.
- What does an IHD of 1 indicate about a molecule?An IHD of 1 indicates the presence of a ring, double bond, or triple bond, meaning the molecule is missing two hydrogens.
- What is the most similar relationship between molecules?The most similar relationship is between conformers, which have the same molecular formula, connectivity, and shape.
- How do you identify stereoisomers using a flowchart?Check the molecular formula, connectivity, and shape; stereoisomers have the same formula and connectivity but different shapes.
- What is the role of sigma bonds in conformers?Sigma bonds allow free rotation, leading to conformers which are essentially the same molecule with rotated single bonds.