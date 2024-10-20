Skip to main content
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers quiz Flashcards

  • Which of the following describes stereoisomers?
    Stereoisomers are molecules with the same molecular formula and connectivity but different shapes.
  • What is the Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD) used for?
    IHD is used to determine differences in hydrogen atoms, helping identify different molecular structures.
  • How do constitutional isomers differ from stereoisomers?
    Constitutional isomers have the same molecular formula but different connectivity, while stereoisomers have the same connectivity but different shapes.
  • What is the relationship between conformers and stereoisomers?
    Conformers differ only by rotation around a sigma bond, whereas stereoisomers have fixed distinct shapes.
  • What is the significance of cis and trans orientations in stereoisomers?
    Cis and trans orientations indicate different shapes in stereoisomers despite having the same connectivity.
  • How can you determine if two molecules are different compounds?
    If two molecules have different molecular formulas, they are considered different compounds.
  • What does an IHD of 1 indicate about a molecule?
    An IHD of 1 indicates the presence of a ring, double bond, or triple bond, meaning the molecule is missing two hydrogens.
  • What is the most similar relationship between molecules?
    The most similar relationship is between conformers, which have the same molecular formula, connectivity, and shape.
  • How do you identify stereoisomers using a flowchart?
    Check the molecular formula, connectivity, and shape; stereoisomers have the same formula and connectivity but different shapes.
  • What is the role of sigma bonds in conformers?
    Sigma bonds allow free rotation, leading to conformers which are essentially the same molecule with rotated single bonds.