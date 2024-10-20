Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following describes stereoisomers? Stereoisomers are molecules with the same molecular formula and connectivity but different shapes.

What is the Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD) used for? IHD is used to determine differences in hydrogen atoms, helping identify different molecular structures.

How do constitutional isomers differ from stereoisomers? Constitutional isomers have the same molecular formula but different connectivity, while stereoisomers have the same connectivity but different shapes.

What is the relationship between conformers and stereoisomers? Conformers differ only by rotation around a sigma bond, whereas stereoisomers have fixed distinct shapes.

What is the significance of cis and trans orientations in stereoisomers? Cis and trans orientations indicate different shapes in stereoisomers despite having the same connectivity.

How can you determine if two molecules are different compounds? If two molecules have different molecular formulas, they are considered different compounds.

What does an IHD of 1 indicate about a molecule? An IHD of 1 indicates the presence of a ring, double bond, or triple bond, meaning the molecule is missing two hydrogens.

What is the most similar relationship between molecules? The most similar relationship is between conformers, which have the same molecular formula, connectivity, and shape.

How do you identify stereoisomers using a flowchart? Check the molecular formula, connectivity, and shape; stereoisomers have the same formula and connectivity but different shapes.