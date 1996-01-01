Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Molecules with the same chemical formula can be connected differently. We call these similar molecules isomers, and there are different types.
What is the relationship between these two compounds?
Determining when molecules are different.
If you are confused by how to solve for IHD, refer to my Index of Hydrogen Deficiency topic.
What is the relationship between these two compounds?
Determining when molecules are constitutional isomers.
*These are also known as structural isomers.
What is the relationship between these two compounds?
Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.
Heads up: The terms enantiomers, diastereomers, and meso compounds are all used to describe specific types of stereoisomers—we’ll get to those later in this chapter.
What is the relationship between these two compounds?
Determining when molecules are conformers.
Since conformers are simply rotations along single bonds, these would also count as identical molecules; they can easily twist back into position with each other.