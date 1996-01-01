Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the number of possible stereoisomers for a given compound?

To determine the number of possible stereoisomers for a compound, first confirm that the compound has the same molecular formula and connectivity throughout. Then, identify all stereocenters (such as chiral centers or double bonds with cis/trans isomerism). The maximum number of stereoisomers is 2^n, where n is the number of stereocenters, though symmetry may reduce this number.