Molecular Orbital A region formed by atomic orbital overlap where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, influencing electronic transitions.

HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, serving as the starting point for electronic excitation.

LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital without electrons, acting as the destination for excited electrons.

Lambda Max The specific wavelength at which a molecule absorbs the most light, directly linked to its electronic structure.

Conjugation A system of alternating double and single bonds that allows electron delocalization, lowering energy gaps between orbitals.

Pi Electron An electron found in a molecular orbital formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial for conjugation and absorption.