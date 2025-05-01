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UV-Vis Spectroscopy of Conjugated Alkenes definitions

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  • Molecular Orbital
    A region formed by atomic orbital overlap where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, influencing electronic transitions.
  • HOMO
    The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, serving as the starting point for electronic excitation.
  • LUMO
    The lowest energy molecular orbital without electrons, acting as the destination for excited electrons.
  • Lambda Max
    The specific wavelength at which a molecule absorbs the most light, directly linked to its electronic structure.
  • Conjugation
    A system of alternating double and single bonds that allows electron delocalization, lowering energy gaps between orbitals.
  • Pi Electron
    An electron found in a molecular orbital formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial for conjugation and absorption.
  • Pi Star Molecular Orbital
    An antibonding orbital higher in energy than the bonding pi orbital, often the target for electron excitation.
  • Energy Gap
    The difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO, determining the wavelength of light absorbed.
  • UV Radiation
    Electromagnetic energy capable of promoting electrons to higher molecular orbitals, initiating electronic transitions.
  • Visible Spectrum
    The range of light wavelengths detectable by the human eye, often accessed by highly conjugated molecules.
  • 1,3-Butadiene
    A conjugated diene with four pi electrons, exhibiting a lambda max at 217 nanometers due to its electronic structure.
  • 1,3,5-Hexatriene
    A conjugated triene with six pi electrons, showing a higher lambda max at 258 nanometers from increased conjugation.
  • Planck's Constant
    A physical constant relating energy and frequency of light, used in equations connecting energy and wavelength.
  • Speed of Light
    A universal constant representing how fast light travels, appearing in calculations of energy and wavelength.