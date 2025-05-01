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Molecular Orbital A region formed by atomic orbital overlap where electrons are delocalized across a molecule, influencing electronic transitions. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, serving as the starting point for electronic excitation. LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital without electrons, acting as the destination for excited electrons. Lambda Max The specific wavelength at which a molecule absorbs the most light, directly linked to its electronic structure. Conjugation A system of alternating double and single bonds that allows electron delocalization, lowering energy gaps between orbitals. Pi Electron An electron found in a molecular orbital formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, crucial for conjugation and absorption. Pi Star Molecular Orbital An antibonding orbital higher in energy than the bonding pi orbital, often the target for electron excitation. Energy Gap The difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO, determining the wavelength of light absorbed. UV Radiation Electromagnetic energy capable of promoting electrons to higher molecular orbitals, initiating electronic transitions. Visible Spectrum The range of light wavelengths detectable by the human eye, often accessed by highly conjugated molecules. 1,3-Butadiene A conjugated diene with four pi electrons, exhibiting a lambda max at 217 nanometers due to its electronic structure. 1,3,5-Hexatriene A conjugated triene with six pi electrons, showing a higher lambda max at 258 nanometers from increased conjugation. Planck's Constant A physical constant relating energy and frequency of light, used in equations connecting energy and wavelength. Speed of Light A universal constant representing how fast light travels, appearing in calculations of energy and wavelength.
UV-Vis Spectroscopy of Conjugated Alkenes definitions
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