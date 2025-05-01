What happens to an electron when UV or visible light energy is applied to a molecule? The electron is promoted from a lower energy molecular orbital (HOMO) to a higher energy molecular orbital (LUMO).

What does HOMO stand for in molecular orbital theory? HOMO stands for Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital, which is the highest energy orbital containing electrons.

What does LUMO stand for in molecular orbital theory? LUMO stands for Lowest Unoccupied Molecular Orbital, which is the lowest energy orbital without electrons.

How does UV radiation affect the molecular orbitals in 1,3-butadiene? UV radiation promotes an electron from the HOMO to the LUMO, changing which orbitals are occupied and unoccupied.

What is lambda max in UV-Vis spectroscopy? Lambda max is the wavelength at which maximum absorption occurs during electronic transitions.

How does the energy gap between HOMO and LUMO change with increased conjugation? The energy gap decreases as the number of conjugated double bonds increases.