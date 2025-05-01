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Waxes definitions

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  • Waxes
    Simple lipids made from a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid, joined by an ester bond, known for water-repellent and protective properties.
  • Simple lipids
    Molecules consisting of fatty acids combined with alcohols, lacking additional functional groups or complex structures.
  • Long chain alcohol
    A molecule with a lengthy hydrocarbon chain ending in a hydroxyl group, serving as a component in certain lipids.
  • Long chain fatty acid
    A carboxylic acid with an extended hydrocarbon tail, contributing to the structure of specific lipid types.
  • Ester bond
    A linkage formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom, connecting fatty acids to alcohols in certain lipids.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ester formation.
  • Hydrolyzable lipids
    Lipids containing bonds that can be cleaved by water, allowing them to be broken down into simpler molecules.
  • Glycerolipids
    A class of hydrolyzable lipids that include glycerol as the alcohol component, distinct from waxes.
  • Sphingolipids
    Hydrolyzable lipids containing a sphingosine backbone, grouped with waxes and glycerolipids.
  • Water repellent properties
    The ability to resist water penetration, crucial for protective biological coatings.
  • Protective coatings
    Layers formed on surfaces such as feathers or leaves, providing defense against environmental factors.