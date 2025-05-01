Waxes Simple lipids made from a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid, joined by an ester bond, known for water-repellent and protective properties.

Simple lipids Molecules consisting of fatty acids combined with alcohols, lacking additional functional groups or complex structures.

Long chain alcohol A molecule with a lengthy hydrocarbon chain ending in a hydroxyl group, serving as a component in certain lipids.

Long chain fatty acid A carboxylic acid with an extended hydrocarbon tail, contributing to the structure of specific lipid types.

Ester bond A linkage formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom, connecting fatty acids to alcohols in certain lipids.

Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ester formation.