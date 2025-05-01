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Waxes Simple lipids made from a long chain alcohol and a long chain fatty acid, joined by an ester bond, known for water-repellent and protective properties. Simple lipids Molecules consisting of fatty acids combined with alcohols, lacking additional functional groups or complex structures. Long chain alcohol A molecule with a lengthy hydrocarbon chain ending in a hydroxyl group, serving as a component in certain lipids. Long chain fatty acid A carboxylic acid with an extended hydrocarbon tail, contributing to the structure of specific lipid types. Ester bond A linkage formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom, connecting fatty acids to alcohols in certain lipids. Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ester formation. Hydrolyzable lipids Lipids containing bonds that can be cleaved by water, allowing them to be broken down into simpler molecules. Glycerolipids A class of hydrolyzable lipids that include glycerol as the alcohol component, distinct from waxes. Sphingolipids Hydrolyzable lipids containing a sphingosine backbone, grouped with waxes and glycerolipids. Water repellent properties The ability to resist water penetration, crucial for protective biological coatings. Protective coatings Layers formed on surfaces such as feathers or leaves, providing defense against environmental factors.
Waxes definitions
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