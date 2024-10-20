What is the Relationship Between Isomers? quiz Flashcards
What is the Relationship Between Isomers? quiz
- What is the relationship between two sugars if they have the same atom count and connectivity but different chiral centers?If two sugars have the same atom count and connectivity but different chiral centers, they are enantiomers.
- Which relationship is likely only a correlation and not one of causation?In the context of isomers, the relationship between the arrangement of atoms and their properties is causal, not merely correlational.
- What are enantiomers?Enantiomers are stereoisomers that are mirror images of each other and have opposite configurations at all chiral centers.
- What are diastereomers?Diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images of each other and have different configurations at one or more chiral centers.
- What are meso compounds?Meso compounds are molecules with multiple chiral centers that are symmetrical, resulting in a non-chiral molecule.
- What is the significance of R and S configurations in stereochemistry?R and S configurations help determine the spatial arrangement of atoms around chiral centers, which is crucial for identifying stereoisomer relationships.
- How do you identify identical molecules in stereochemistry?Identical molecules have the same atom count, connectivity, and identical chiral or trigonal centers.
- What is the relationship between cis and trans isomers?Cis and trans isomers are types of diastereomers that differ in the arrangement of groups around a double bond or ring structure.