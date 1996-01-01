Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
One of the most frequently asked exam questions in this chapter is:“What is the relationship between the following two molecules?”. We’re going to learn a systematic method to solve these questions.
Different atoms or different connectivity.
Same atoms, same connectivity, 0 chiral centers.
Same atoms, same connectivity, 1 chiral center.
Same atoms, same connectivity, 2 or more chiral centers.
Same atoms, same connectivity, 1 or more trigonal centers.
When to use R and S, when you don’t have to.
Solving for R and S on every single molecule can be a headache. If the molecule hasn’t been rotated, feel free to use “different or same” as a surrogate for R and S (we’ll practice this so you see what I mean).
