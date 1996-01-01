What is the Relationship Between Isomers? quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the relationship between two organic compounds in terms of isomerism?

To determine the relationship between two organic compounds, first verify that they have the same atom count and connectivity. If not, they are different compounds or constitutional isomers. If both are the same, examine their stereochemistry: if there are no chiral or trigonal centers, the compounds are identical. If there is one chiral center, identical configurations mean the compounds are identical; opposite configurations mean they are enantiomers. For two or more chiral centers, if all configurations are the same, the compounds are identical; if all are opposite, they are enantiomers; if some are the same and some are different, they are diastereomers. Meso compounds are a special case where symmetrical opposite chiral centers result in a non-chiral, identical molecule. For trigonal centers (like cis/trans isomers), identical arrangements mean the compounds are identical, while different arrangements (cis vs. trans) make them diastereomers.