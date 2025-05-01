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Wittig Reaction A transformation forming regiospecific alkenes by reacting a carbonyl compound with an ylide, allowing precise placement of R groups. Alkene A hydrocarbon product with a carbon-carbon double bond, formed regiospecifically in this reaction from aldehydes or ketones. Ylide A neutral molecule with adjacent positive and negative charges, typically featuring phosphorus and carbon, crucial for this reaction. Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a C=O group, such as an aldehyde or ketone, serving as a key reactant in this transformation. Triphenylphosphine A phosphorus compound with three phenyl groups, used to generate the ylide via SN2 reaction with an alkyl halide. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, serving as a precursor for ylide formation. Butyllithium A strong organometallic base, commonly used to deprotonate the phosphorus compound, enabling ylide formation. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism, essential for forming the phosphorus-carbon bond in ylide synthesis. Betaine A tetrahedral intermediate with non-adjacent charges, formed after nucleophilic addition of the ylide to the carbonyl. Oxaphosphetane A four-membered ring intermediate containing phosphorus and oxygen, formed during the rearrangement step before alkene formation. Regiospecificity The property allowing precise control over the position of substituents on the newly formed alkene. Stereoisomer A molecule differing in spatial arrangement, such as E and Z forms, which may both result since this reaction is not stereospecific. Nucleophilic Addition A step where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structures representing electron delocalization, important for depicting ylide and intermediate stability. Organometallic Compound A molecule containing a metal-carbon bond, such as butyllithium, often used as a strong base in organic synthesis.
Wittig Reaction definitions
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