Wittig Reaction A transformation forming regiospecific alkenes by reacting a carbonyl compound with an ylide, allowing precise placement of R groups.

Alkene A hydrocarbon product with a carbon-carbon double bond, formed regiospecifically in this reaction from aldehydes or ketones.

Ylide A neutral molecule with adjacent positive and negative charges, typically featuring phosphorus and carbon, crucial for this reaction.

Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a C=O group, such as an aldehyde or ketone, serving as a key reactant in this transformation.

Triphenylphosphine A phosphorus compound with three phenyl groups, used to generate the ylide via SN2 reaction with an alkyl halide.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, serving as a precursor for ylide formation.