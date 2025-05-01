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Wolff Kishner Reduction A method that transforms carbonyl groups into alkanes by using hydrazone intermediates under basic, heated conditions. Hydrazone A compound formed by the reaction of hydrazine with a carbonyl, serving as a key intermediate in certain reductions. Hydrazine A reagent that reacts with carbonyl compounds to generate hydrazones, facilitating the removal of oxygen atoms. Carbonyl Group A functional group characterized by a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, commonly found in aldehydes and ketones. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon produced as the final product when a carbonyl group is fully reduced. Base-Catalyzed Proton Transfer A process where a base facilitates the movement of hydrogen atoms, crucial for bond rearrangements in reductions. Nitrogen Gas A diatomic molecule released during the reaction, identified by a strong triple bond between two nitrogen atoms. Strong Base A substance like NaOH or KOH that initiates deprotonation steps, driving the reduction mechanism forward. Ethylene Glycol A common alcohol solvent used to provide optimal conditions for the reduction without participating in the mechanism. Imine Derivative A compound featuring a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed as an intermediate during hydrazone synthesis. Proton Transfer A step involving the movement of a hydrogen ion, essential for converting intermediates during the reduction. Anion A negatively charged intermediate formed transiently during the reaction, often stabilized by subsequent protonation. Reagent A chemical substance added to cause a transformation, such as hydrazine or a strong base in this reduction. Heat An energy input required to drive the reaction to completion, ensuring the evolution of nitrogen gas and alkane formation. Mechanism A sequence of steps detailing how reactants are converted to products, involving intermediates and electron movements.
Wolff Kishner Reduction definitions
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Wolff Kishner Reduction
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