Wolff Kishner Reduction A method that transforms carbonyl groups into alkanes by using hydrazone intermediates under basic, heated conditions.

Hydrazone A compound formed by the reaction of hydrazine with a carbonyl, serving as a key intermediate in certain reductions.

Hydrazine A reagent that reacts with carbonyl compounds to generate hydrazones, facilitating the removal of oxygen atoms.

Carbonyl Group A functional group characterized by a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, commonly found in aldehydes and ketones.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon produced as the final product when a carbonyl group is fully reduced.

Base-Catalyzed Proton Transfer A process where a base facilitates the movement of hydrogen atoms, crucial for bond rearrangements in reductions.