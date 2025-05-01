What is the main purpose of the Wolff Kishner reduction? The Wolff Kishner reduction is used to completely remove carbonyl groups by converting them into alkanes.

Which functional group is formed when hydrazine reacts with a carbonyl compound in the Wolff Kishner reduction? Hydrazine reacts with a carbonyl compound to form a hydrazone.

What are the typical reagents used in the Wolff Kishner reduction? The typical reagents are a strong base (such as NaOH or KOH), an alcohol like ethylene glycol, and heat.

What gas is evolved during the Wolff Kishner reduction? Nitrogen gas (N2) is evolved during the reaction.

What is the final organic product of the Wolff Kishner reduction? The final organic product is an alkane.

What is the role of the alcohol (e.g., ethylene glycol) in the Wolff Kishner reduction? The alcohol helps provide the correct conditions for the reaction but does not participate directly in the mechanism.