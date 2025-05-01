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Woodward-Fieser Rules A set of guidelines for estimating the absorption maximum wavelength of conjugated organic molecules using additive structural features. Lambda Max The wavelength at which a conjugated system absorbs light most strongly, influenced by molecular structure and substituents. Conjugated Diene A molecule containing two alternating double bonds, serving as the base structure for calculating absorption maxima. Base Value The starting absorption wavelength assigned to a simple conjugated diene, typically 217 nanometers in calculations. Alkyl Oxochromic Group A nonconjugated alkyl group attached to a conjugated system, each increasing the absorption maximum by 5 nanometers. Oxochromic Group A nonconjugated substituent, such as an alkyl or hydroxyl group, attached to a conjugated system, affecting absorption properties. Exocyclic Double Bond A double bond where one carbon is part of a ring and the other extends outside, contributing to increased absorption wavelength. Homoanular Diene A conjugated diene located within the same ring in an s-cis conformation, significantly raising the absorption maximum. S-cis Conformation A spatial arrangement where two double bonds in a diene are on the same side, enhancing conjugation effects. Additive Effect The cumulative increase in absorption wavelength resulting from multiple structural features in a conjugated molecule. Conjugated System A molecular structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of electrons and unique absorption properties. Vanillic Carbon A carbon atom within a conjugated system, often referenced when describing positions of substituents or double bonds. Absorption Wavelength The specific wavelength of light absorbed by a molecule, determined by its electronic structure and substituents. Double Bond A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, central to conjugation and influencing absorption maxima.
Woodward-Fieser Rules definitions
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