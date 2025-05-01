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Woodward-Fieser Rules definitions

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  • Woodward-Fieser Rules
    A set of guidelines for estimating the absorption maximum wavelength of conjugated organic molecules using additive structural features.
  • Lambda Max
    The wavelength at which a conjugated system absorbs light most strongly, influenced by molecular structure and substituents.
  • Conjugated Diene
    A molecule containing two alternating double bonds, serving as the base structure for calculating absorption maxima.
  • Base Value
    The starting absorption wavelength assigned to a simple conjugated diene, typically 217 nanometers in calculations.
  • Alkyl Oxochromic Group
    A nonconjugated alkyl group attached to a conjugated system, each increasing the absorption maximum by 5 nanometers.
  • Oxochromic Group
    A nonconjugated substituent, such as an alkyl or hydroxyl group, attached to a conjugated system, affecting absorption properties.
  • Exocyclic Double Bond
    A double bond where one carbon is part of a ring and the other extends outside, contributing to increased absorption wavelength.
  • Homoanular Diene
    A conjugated diene located within the same ring in an s-cis conformation, significantly raising the absorption maximum.
  • S-cis Conformation
    A spatial arrangement where two double bonds in a diene are on the same side, enhancing conjugation effects.
  • Additive Effect
    The cumulative increase in absorption wavelength resulting from multiple structural features in a conjugated molecule.
  • Conjugated System
    A molecular structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of electrons and unique absorption properties.
  • Vanillic Carbon
    A carbon atom within a conjugated system, often referenced when describing positions of substituents or double bonds.
  • Absorption Wavelength
    The specific wavelength of light absorbed by a molecule, determined by its electronic structure and substituents.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, central to conjugation and influencing absorption maxima.