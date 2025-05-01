Woodward-Fieser Rules A set of guidelines for estimating the absorption maximum wavelength of conjugated organic molecules using additive structural features.

Lambda Max The wavelength at which a conjugated system absorbs light most strongly, influenced by molecular structure and substituents.

Conjugated Diene A molecule containing two alternating double bonds, serving as the base structure for calculating absorption maxima.

Base Value The starting absorption wavelength assigned to a simple conjugated diene, typically 217 nanometers in calculations.

Alkyl Oxochromic Group A nonconjugated alkyl group attached to a conjugated system, each increasing the absorption maximum by 5 nanometers.

Oxochromic Group A nonconjugated substituent, such as an alkyl or hydroxyl group, attached to a conjugated system, affecting absorption properties.