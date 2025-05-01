What is the base lambda max value for a conjugated diene according to the Woodward-Fieser rules? The base lambda max for a conjugated diene is 217 nanometers.

How much does each additional conjugated double bond increase the lambda max? Each additional conjugated double bond increases the lambda max by 30 nanometers.

What is an alkyl oxochromic group in the context of the Woodward-Fieser rules? An alkyl oxochromic group is a nonconjugated alkyl portion attached to the conjugated part of the molecule.

How much does each alkyl oxochromic group increase the lambda max? Each alkyl oxochromic group increases the lambda max by 5 nanometers.

What defines an exocyclic double bond in these rules? An exocyclic double bond has one vanillic carbon as part of a ring and the other extending outside the ring.

How much does each exocyclic double bond contribute to the lambda max? Each exocyclic double bond adds 5 nanometers to the lambda max.