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What is the base lambda max value for a conjugated diene according to the Woodward-Fieser rules? The base lambda max for a conjugated diene is 217 nanometers. How much does each additional conjugated double bond increase the lambda max? Each additional conjugated double bond increases the lambda max by 30 nanometers. What is an alkyl oxochromic group in the context of the Woodward-Fieser rules? An alkyl oxochromic group is a nonconjugated alkyl portion attached to the conjugated part of the molecule. How much does each alkyl oxochromic group increase the lambda max? Each alkyl oxochromic group increases the lambda max by 5 nanometers. What defines an exocyclic double bond in these rules? An exocyclic double bond has one vanillic carbon as part of a ring and the other extending outside the ring. How much does each exocyclic double bond contribute to the lambda max? Each exocyclic double bond adds 5 nanometers to the lambda max. What is a homoanular diene according to the Woodward-Fieser rules? A homoanular diene is a conjugated diene in the same ring in an s-cis conformation. How much does a homoanular diene increase the lambda max? A homoanular diene increases the lambda max by 39 nanometers. If a molecule has a conjugated diene and two additional conjugated double bonds, what is the estimated lambda max? The estimated lambda max is 277 nanometers (217 + 2×30 = 277). How do you calculate the total increase in lambda max from four alkyl oxochromic groups? Four alkyl oxochromic groups increase the lambda max by 20 nanometers (4×5 = 20). What is the estimated lambda max for a conjugated diene with four alkyl oxochromic groups? The estimated lambda max is 237 nanometers (217 + 20 = 237). How do you account for multiple exocyclic double bonds in the lambda max calculation? Add 5 nanometers for each exocyclic double bond to the base value and other contributions. What is the estimated lambda max for a conjugated diene with two exocyclic double bonds? The estimated lambda max is 227 nanometers (217 + 2×5 = 227). In a molecule with a conjugated diene, one additional double bond, five alkyl oxochromic groups, a homoanular diene, and an exocyclic double bond, what is the estimated lambda max? The estimated lambda max is 316 nanometers (217 + 30 + 25 + 39 + 5 = 316). Why are the Woodward-Fieser rules considered additive? Because each structural feature contributes a set increase to the base lambda max, and these increases are summed to estimate the total lambda max.
Woodward-Fieser Rules quiz
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