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Woodward-Fieser Rules quiz

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  • What is the base lambda max value for a conjugated diene according to the Woodward-Fieser rules?
    The base lambda max for a conjugated diene is 217 nanometers.
  • How much does each additional conjugated double bond increase the lambda max?
    Each additional conjugated double bond increases the lambda max by 30 nanometers.
  • What is an alkyl oxochromic group in the context of the Woodward-Fieser rules?
    An alkyl oxochromic group is a nonconjugated alkyl portion attached to the conjugated part of the molecule.
  • How much does each alkyl oxochromic group increase the lambda max?
    Each alkyl oxochromic group increases the lambda max by 5 nanometers.
  • What defines an exocyclic double bond in these rules?
    An exocyclic double bond has one vanillic carbon as part of a ring and the other extending outside the ring.
  • How much does each exocyclic double bond contribute to the lambda max?
    Each exocyclic double bond adds 5 nanometers to the lambda max.
  • What is a homoanular diene according to the Woodward-Fieser rules?
    A homoanular diene is a conjugated diene in the same ring in an s-cis conformation.
  • How much does a homoanular diene increase the lambda max?
    A homoanular diene increases the lambda max by 39 nanometers.
  • If a molecule has a conjugated diene and two additional conjugated double bonds, what is the estimated lambda max?
    The estimated lambda max is 277 nanometers (217 + 2×30 = 277).
  • How do you calculate the total increase in lambda max from four alkyl oxochromic groups?
    Four alkyl oxochromic groups increase the lambda max by 20 nanometers (4×5 = 20).
  • What is the estimated lambda max for a conjugated diene with four alkyl oxochromic groups?
    The estimated lambda max is 237 nanometers (217 + 20 = 237).
  • How do you account for multiple exocyclic double bonds in the lambda max calculation?
    Add 5 nanometers for each exocyclic double bond to the base value and other contributions.
  • What is the estimated lambda max for a conjugated diene with two exocyclic double bonds?
    The estimated lambda max is 227 nanometers (217 + 2×5 = 227).
  • In a molecule with a conjugated diene, one additional double bond, five alkyl oxochromic groups, a homoanular diene, and an exocyclic double bond, what is the estimated lambda max?
    The estimated lambda max is 316 nanometers (217 + 30 + 25 + 39 + 5 = 316).
  • Why are the Woodward-Fieser rules considered additive?
    Because each structural feature contributes a set increase to the base lambda max, and these increases are summed to estimate the total lambda max.