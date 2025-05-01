- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health(0)
- Ch.2 Psychological Health(0)
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep(0)
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication(0)
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics(0)
- Ch.6 Weight Management (0)
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness(0)
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco(0)
- Ch.9 Drugs(0)
- Ch.10 Major Diseases(0)
Psychological Disorders & Treatments: Videos & Practice Problems
Psychological Disorders & Treatments Practice Problems
A long-term pattern of exploiting others for personal gain is most characteristic of which personality disorder?
Select the symptom that best describes the core feature of anxiety disorders.
Which of the following best describes the typical onset and risk of schizophrenia?
Which of the following types of therapy primarily aims to uncover unconscious conflicts and early childhood experiences as the source of present emotional problems?
True or False: Individuals with dyslexia are frequently inattentive and usually struggle to focus.
A doctor gives a patient a stimulant drug. What condition is this medicine most commonly used to treat?
True or False: Personality disorders involve lasting and rigid patterns of thoughts and behaviors that do not fit cultural expectations.
True or False: Psychologists receive medical training and have the authority to prescribe drugs to patients.
True or False: A psychoanalyst must earn a doctorate, like an MD or PhD, and undergo advanced education in psychoanalytic methods.
True or False: People with mental illness are ten times as likely to engage in violent acts compared to individuals without mental illness.
True or False: Someone experiencing long-term depression faces a lower risk of attempting suicide.
True or False: If you are concerned about someone’s depression, you should not directly ask them whether they are having thoughts of suicide.
Which of the following options most accurately explains how cognitive therapy differs from behavioral therapy?