Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health(0)
- Ch.2 Psychological Health(0)
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep(0)
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication(0)
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics(0)
- Ch.6 Weight Management (0)
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness(0)
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco(0)
- Ch.9 Drugs(0)
- Ch.10 Major Diseases(0)
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep
Managing Stress: Videos & Practice Problems
Managing Stress Practice Problems
34 problems
Problem 31Multiple Choice
True or False: When using cognitive restructuring, a person primarily works on altering their internal self-talk and thought patterns to reduce stress.
Problem 32Multiple Choice
True or False: Chronically suppressing anger carries health risks similar to repeatedly expressing anger in hostile or aggressive ways.
Problem 33Multiple Choice
True or False: A single session of exercise per week is sufficient to “burn off” stress hormones that cause harmful physiological and psychological effects.