Building Relationships: Videos & Practice Problems
Building Relationships Practice Problems
Which of the following best describes changes in college students' sexual relationships compared to 30 years ago?
Marcus follows a routine of balanced meals, regular physical activity, consistent sleep, and weekly gatherings with close friends. These behaviors primarily support his
According to couples researcher John Gottman, which of the following is one of the behavior patterns he labeled as a "Four Horsemen" that predicts relationship breakdown?
Current gender roles in American heterosexual couples are best described by which statement?
John Gottman, a couples therapist, lists defensiveness as one of the Four Horsemen. Defensiveness is best described as
True or False: Setting boundaries to protect your time and energy is the same concept as self-nurturance.