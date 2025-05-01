- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health(0)
- Ch.2 Psychological Health(0)
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep(0)
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication(0)
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics(0)
- Ch.6 Weight Management (0)
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness(0)
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco(0)
- Ch.9 Drugs(0)
- Ch.10 Major Diseases(0)
Principles of Physical Training: Videos & Practice Problems
Principles of Physical Training Practice Problems
After warming up, Leo alternates 90 seconds of uphill running with 2 minutes of walking, repeating this sequence six times before cooling down. What type of training does Leo's workout represent?
True or False: The most effective way to increase flexibility is to use quick, bouncing stretches during your routine.
True or False: It is suggested to warm up for at least five minutes before starting to workout, while stretching and cooling down after your workout are not required.
True or False: An OMNI scale score of 7 to 10 is commonly advised for improving cardiorespiratory endurance during exercise.
True or False: A soft, inflatable ball constructed from durable vinyl and commonly used for balance and stretching exercises is referred to as a stability ball.