Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health(0)
- Ch.2 Psychological Health(0)
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep(0)
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication(0)
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics(0)
- Ch.6 Weight Management (0)
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness(0)
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco(0)
- Ch.9 Drugs(0)
- Ch.10 Major Diseases(0)
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Alcohol Overview
Alcohol Overview: Videos & Practice Problems
Alcohol Overview Practice Problems
37 problems
Problem 31Multiple Choice
M. and K. were both intoxicated at an off-campus party. M. persuaded K. to go into a dim hallway and to have sexual intercourse after K. passed out on the couch, and K. had no clear memory of agreeing. Which of the following statements most accurately describes this interaction?
Problem 33Multiple Choice
True or False: Jena, a 25-year-old single woman, is not considered to be binge drinking if she had five or more drinks in about 2 hours earlier.
Problem 34Multiple Choice
True or False: The majority of ingested alcohol enters the bloodstream through the duodenum, the first portion of the small intestine.
Problem 35Multiple Choice
True or False: Drunkorexia among college students is mainly driven by peer pressure rather than body image or weight concerns.