Drug Categories: Videos & Practice Problems
Drug Categories Practice Problems
Which of the following marijuana effects is most closely linked to an increased risk of being involved in a motor vehicle crash?
The primary reason why fentanyl is responsible for a high number of overdose deaths is
Which drug became infamous for being slipped into beverages at college parties to cause sedation and memory loss?
Drugs such as psilocybin mushrooms that produce vivid changes in perception and cause visual or auditory distortions are classified as
Which psychological effect is most commonly associated with recreational use of MDMA (ecstasy)?
Which medication is frequently used as a maintenance treatment in programs for heroin addiction?
True or False: GHB is a hallucinogen that commonly increases alertness and is added to energy drinks in liquid form.
True or False: Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic, and one common street name for it is "Angel Dust."
True or False: One harmful effect of steroid use is "roid rage," marked by aggressive or violent outbursts.