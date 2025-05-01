Skip to main content
Ch.10 Major Diseases - Part 2 of 2
Ch.10 Major Diseases - Part 2 of 2
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Intro to Diabetes / Problem 5
Problem 5
About 5g of glucose circulates in the blood of an average adult. How long would that supply ordinary resting energy needs?
1.5 minutes
15 minutes
1.5 hours
15 hours
